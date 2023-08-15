Sharad Pawar on two-day Aurangabad visit from today

Beginning on Tuesday, Sharad Pawar, the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), will be on a two-day visit to central Maharashtra’s Aurangabad during which he will attend condolence meetings organised for late Marathi poet and lyricist Namdeo Dhondo Mahanor and educationist Prataprao Borade.

According to a release issued by the party’s local office on Monday, Pawar will reach Aurangabad by a helicopter from his hometown Baramati in Pune district. In the evening on Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha member will attend a condolence meeting for Mahanor who died in a Pune hospital on August 3, said the release.

On Wednesday, Pawar will go to Palaskheda, the native village of the noted poet and lyricist, popularly known as Na Dho Mahanor, it said. NCP patriarch will visit the residence of Borade, educationist and former trustee of the Mahatma Gandhi Mission, who passed away early this month.

In the evening, the former Union minister will attend a condolence meeting for Borade in the Mahatma Gandhi Mission University campus in the city, the release said.