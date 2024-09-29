Sharad Pawar Predicts Government Change in Maharashtra Within Two Months

Sharad Pawar, chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), addressed a public rally in Ahmednagar district on Saturday, asserting that Maharashtra is on the brink of a political transformation with a government change expected in the next two months.

"I have traveled extensively across Maharashtra in recent months and observed a strong desire for change among the people, which will certainly manifest soon. Once we take power, we will ensure comprehensive development across every tehsil and region," Pawar declared.

While speaking at the rally in support of his grandnephew Rohit Pawar's constituency, he suggested that Rohit would play a more significant role in state politics after the upcoming assembly elections. He recalled how, during the formation of the government in 2019, supporters expressed disappointment over Rohit not being included in the ministerial list. Pawar emphasized that it is unrealistic to expect a cabinet position immediately after a first electoral victory, but he praised Rohit's dedication over the past five years, stating that his future efforts would benefit all of Maharashtra.

Pawar also criticized the Mahayuti government for obstructing development initiatives led by opposition MLAs in their constituencies. "It's puzzling that some politicians, once elected, failed to serve their constituents. Now, when others are striving to improve their regions, these former representatives are creating obstacles instead of supporting their efforts. Nevertheless, there is no need for concern; the political landscape in the state will shift dramatically in the coming months," he concluded.