Sharad Pawar questions BJP members' names, says "check their names in school"

Today, Sharad Pawar, the President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), strongly commented on the actual names and surnames of specific individuals linked to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He suggested verifying their names in school records to uncover the truth, as mentioned by Pawar.

He was speaking at a press conference held in Pune. On this occasion, Pawar commented on various topics such as the rainfall situation in the state and the violence in Manipur.

Sambhaji Bhide, the founder of Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, recently made a controversial statement regarding Independence Day, stating that August 15 is not the day of independence but rather a black day. As a result, he faced strong criticism and calls were made to file a sedition case against him for his alleged anti-national comments.

When questioned about Bhide's statement, Sharad Pawar swiftly dismissed the issue in a concise response. He referred to a certain group of individuals and suggested investigating the change in their names, implying that some people have altered their identities.

Pawar tried to refer to Acharya Tushar Bhosle from the BJP's spiritual wing. When the journalists mentioned Bhosle, Pawar said, "Check their names in school. Then you will know whether it is Sambhaji and Bhosle."