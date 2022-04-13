Sharad Pawar: "Raj Thackeray doesn't need to be taken seriously"

Yesterday, Raj Thackeray in his Thane rally strongly criticized NCP President Sharad Pawar. Pawar never mentions the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his speech, Thackeray alleged. Sharad Pawar responded to that allegation at a press conference today.

Speaking at a press conference, Sharad Pawar said, "Raj Thackeray makes a statement every six months. Therefore, he does not need to be taken very seriously. He said, 'I never take Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's name in my speech.' A few days ago I went to Amravati. You can hear my speech of Amravati. I talked about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's contribution in it for twenty-five minutes.

Pawar further said, "He says, I mentioned only Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar in my speech. But, I am proud of it. Mahatma Phule was the first to write a detailed account of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in this state through poetry. Shahu, Phule and Ambedkar had great faith in Maharaj. All three parties have come up with ideas, and to see them flush it out, it's really fun.

