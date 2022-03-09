Sharad Pawar reacts to Fadnavis's allegations

NCP President Sharad Pawar has reacted to the allegations made by Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis. Sharad Pawar said that Fadnavis took this extreme role as the BJP could not destabilize the Maharashtra government by using investigative mechanisms.

Fadnavis on Tuesday accused the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of hatching conspiracies to target its political opponents and misusing the police department. Speaking on law and order in the state Assembly, Fadnavis submitted a pen drive containing “proof” to Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal.He claimed this pen driver comprised video recordings running into 125 hours, showing how conspiracies were hatched by the police and members of the MVA (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) to frame BJP leaders, including himself, in false cases at the office of special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan’s office.



The mention of Sharad Pawar's name in these allegations caused a stir. Sharad Pawar has reacted after the allegations of Fadnavis. Sharad Pawar said that he understood some of the allegations. It is admirable that government officials have 125 hours of recording. Pawar said that this would have been impossible without the Central Investigation Agency. 90 raids were carried out against Anil Deshmukh. Sharad Pawar said that Deshmukh was the best example of an inquiry into abuse of power. Pawar also clarified that my name was mentioned indirectly but I had nothing to do with it.

He said that the BJP was trying to discourage the ruling party. No one can push the state government. Despite attempts to destabilize the government, Pawar said the government would last for five years. He said the authenticity of the recording needed to be verified.



