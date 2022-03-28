Sharad Pawar reacts to Maha CM's announcement of house for 300 MLAs

In the Maharashtra budget session, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced to provide permanent houses to 300 MLAs in Mumbai on behalf of MHADA. Since then, there have been a number of controversies over the decision. The decision to provide houses to MLAs has been met with outrage from the general public. NCP president Sharad Pawar has opposed the decision to give a house only to MLAs. Mahavikas Aghadi government has decided to provide houses to MLAs. Sharad Pawar has clarified that it is my personal opinion not to give houses to MLAs.

NCP president Sharad Pawar has opposed the decision to give a house only to MLAs. Pawar's role is to set quotas in the housing scheme and give houses to MLAs. Soon Sharad Pawar will discuss this issue with the party ministers.

The common man does not get house in MHADA, MLAs have crores of assets, some MLAs have 7-8 houses. Why do they need house? Such a question is being raised by the general public.

How many MLAs and MPs are currently homeless or unable to build a house in Mumbai?

What is the relationship between MLA residence and MLAs

In Mumbai, all-inclusive MLA residences have been set up to accommodate the MLAs. Billions of rupees are being spent for this. But how many MLAs live in these MLA residences? This is also a question worth considering.