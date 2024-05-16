Sharad Pawar Responds to Raj Thackeray's Allegations, Questions His Political Relevance

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has been attending rallies since he has extended unconditional support to the Grand Alliance. Recently, while addressing a rally, Raj Thackeray attacked Sharad Pawar. Raj Thackeray had said that Sharad Pawar had started the politics of sabotage in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar has now responded to Raj Thackeray's allegations. Pawar, who is on a visit to Nashik, was talking to the media.

What did Sharad Pawar say?

"I don't know what Raj Thackeray's place is in Maharashtra politics right now. I have heard that Nashik is their stronghold. But these days, they are not seen in Nashik," Pawar said.

Shiv Sainiks with Uddhav Thackeray: Sharad Pawar

"Modi has nothing else to say, so he speaks frequently. What is a fake Shiv Sena? Who is Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainik with today? Shiv Sainiks are with Uddhav Thackeray," Pawar said. "Modi said Sharad Pawar was sleeping when the party broke up? Why is Narendra Modi worried about our party? He asked.

Sharad Pawar says Modi was taken on a visit to Israel

"When he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he used to come to me if there was any issue of agriculture in his state. Once I was going to Israel. Then Modi called me. His visa was denied by the US. That's when he begged me to take him. So I was the one who took him on a tour of Israel," Pawar said.