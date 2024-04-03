Sharad Pawar Says Public Sentiment Appears to Shift Against BJP and PM Narendra Modi

The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections is just a few days away. Campaigning for the first phase has begun. Party leaders and office-bearers have started working and the campaigning has begun. In the meantime, it is being speculated that Prakash Ambedkar's gambit of fielding his own candidates can make the elections in Pune and Baramati competitive.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has decided not to field a candidate from the Baramati constituency and has announced its support for NCP's Sharad Pawar group candidate Supriya Sule. Interestingly, Vasant More, who recently met Ambedkar, has been fielded from Pune. Meanwhile, speaking to the media, Sharad Pawar, while commenting on various issues, criticized the BJP and the central government.

People's mindset seems to be against PM Modi

Sharad Pawar was asked about the seat-sharing of the opposition's India alliance and who will be the prime ministerial face. "I'm not an astrologer. I haven't thought about it yet. We are seeing a change in the mindset of the people and it is against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Institutions are being attacked under the present government."

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar said that in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, they want Prakash Ambedkar. Sharad Pawar also expressed confidence that people will vote for a candidate capable of defeating the BJP.