Sharad Pawar still stands by his decision to quit as NCP chief, says Jayant Patil

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, party's Maharashtra president Jayant Patil said that the veteran leader still stands by his decision to quit the top post.

Pawar Saheb has taken the decision. He still stands by his decision for now. However, people from all over Maharashtra and other places are requesting him to take back his decision, said Patil while addressing a press conference.

Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, while announcing his resignation, said that he has decided to step down as the president of the NCP after helming it for 24 years and stated that he will not contest any more elections.

After this prolonged period of political career from May 1, 1960, to May 1, 2023, it is necessary to take a step back. Hence, I have decided to step down as President of the Nationalist Congress Party, Pawar said after the launch of the second edition of his autobiography Lok Maze Sangati.

The state president further said that all sections of the state have requested Sharad Pawar to take back his decision, at least till the next elections.

I have conveyed the message of party leaders and workers. All sections of Maharashtra have requested Pawar Saheb to take back his decision, atleast for the next elections, he said.