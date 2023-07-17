Sharad Pawar to skip first day of joint opposition meet in Bengaluru

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), will not attend the first day of the two-day united opposition gathering that will begin on Monday in Bengaluru, the party said.

However, senior Pawar will attend the meeting on Tuesday, second day of the meet, said Maharashtra Spokesperson of NCP's Sharad Pawar faction, Mahesh Bharet Tapase. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also said Pawar will attend the meeting in Bengaluru tomorrow morning.

After the Patna meeting, the Bengaluru meeting that will emerge today will be decisive. Shiv Sena Party Chief Uddhav Thackeray will attend the meeting. There was confusion about whether Sharad Pawar would attend the meeting or not. Pawar will attend the meeting in Bengaluru tomorrow morning. I am saying this with certainty. Hum Sab Ek Hai!, Raut said in a tweet.

Gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, leaders of at least 26 Opposition parties will converge at a hotel in Bengaluru on July 17-18 as part of their efforts to present a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the Centre.

