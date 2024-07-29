Sharad Pawar Trying To Incite Riots In Maharashtra: BJP Chief Bawankule

Ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections, Sharad Pawar has been accused of trying to incite riots in Maharashtra by BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Bawankule slammed Pawar during a press interaction in Nagpur on Monday, saying, "I don't understand his intent behind making such statements."

Bawankule targeted Pawar over the issue of Maratha reservation, stating, "It is not appropriate for Sharad Pawar to speak of inciting riots. The people of Maharashtra are wise and have never been pushed to such extremes, nor will they be. However, some individuals are instigating discord within society through various agitations."

Also Read| Those Who Opposed Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation Are Posing Threat To Maharashtra's Unity: Sharad Pawar.

He urged Pawar to take the initiative in stopping those who create divisions. "Why did Sharad Pawar make such inflammatory statements? I do not know what is on his mind," Bawankule added.

Bawankule also accused the Congress of politicizing the Maratha-OBC reservation issue by not attending an all-party meeting called by the government. "By avoiding the meeting and speaking out, Congress is keeping the issue alive and creating disputes within the community," he alleged.

He emphasized that the leaders of the three parties within the Mahayuti alliance make decisions collectively and expressed confidence that the alliance would form the government again in the upcoming assembly elections. "Our government will implement welfare schemes for the poor," he asserted.

Bawankule responded to recent comments made by Prakash Ambedkar about Devendra Fadnavis in the context of Maratha reservation, suggesting, "Prakash Ambedkar might have spoken for political reasons. Fadnavis is being villainized, but his stance on Maratha reservation is sincere. Some people are trying to undermine him, but the public is discerning."