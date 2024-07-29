Those Who Opposed Shivaji Maharaj's Coronation Are Posing Threat To Maharashtra's Unity: Sharad Pawar

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar hit out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the crisis in Manipur, highlighting that while homes were burning, farms were being destroyed, and women were facing atrocities, Modi did not even look towards the state. "A leader's responsibility in such a crisis is to confront the issue, instill confidence in the people, foster unity, and maintain law and order," Pawar said at a unity conference in Navi Mumbai on Sunday. He condemned the BJP for its handling of riots in Manipur and other states.

Pawar stressed the need for change in Maharashtra and the country, urging for unity beyond caste, religion, and language. "This unity conference will play a crucial role in fostering a sense of oneness and the concept of a unified nation," he stated.

Pawar said the violence in Manipur was discussed in the Parliament, with representatives from various communities of the state sharing their plight. "Manipur, a small region where different communities lived together for generations, is now in turmoil. Houses have been torched, farms destroyed, and women have been assaulted. A once harmonious society is now unwilling to speak to each other," Pawar said, expressing concern that Maharashtra might face a similar situation. He reiterated that it is the leaders' responsibility to address such crises, but accused Modi of ignoring Manipur.

Drawing parallels, Pawar noted that similar unrest has occurred in neighboring states and Karnataka. He expressed his apprehension that Maharashtra might be next. "Fortunately, Maharashtra has been guided by many great leaders who cared for society. When asked who is the most revered and respected ruler even after 350 years, the unanimous answer is Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He ruled for the people, unlike other rulers who ruled for dynasties," Pawar explained.

Pawar recounted that even Shivaji Maharaj faced opposition from locals during his coronation, necessitating the involvement of someone from the North. "There has always been a faction that disrupts unity, and unfortunately, this faction persists today," he concluded.