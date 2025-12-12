Sharad Pawar Turns 85: PM Narendra Modi Wishes NCP-SP Chief Sharad Pawar for His Long and Healthy Life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, December 12 extended birthday wishes to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) chief Sharad Pawar on his 85th birthday, praying for his long and healthy life.

Birthday wishes to Rajya Sabha MP Shri Sharad Pawar Ji. Wishing him a long and healthy life.@PawarSpeaks — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2025

"Birthday wishes to Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar. Wishing him a long and healthy life," PM Modi posted on X.

Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar faction leader, also wished Sharad Pawar on his birthday.

One for the memory book!



Spent a wonderful evening, regaling with warmth and laughter at Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb's pre birthday dinner, recounting old days.



📍Delhi@PawarSpeakspic.twitter.com/L4FhxZIDjU — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) December 11, 2025

"One for the memory book! Spent a wonderful evening, regaling with warmth and laughter at Shri Sharad Pawar Saheb's pre birthday dinner, recounting old days," he wrote on X.

NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also send birthday wishes to Pawar.

"Respected Shri. Sharad Pawar Saheb, Happy Birthday! May you be blessed with good health and long life," Ajit Pawar wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar, affectionately known as “Saheb,” was born on December 12, 1940, in Baramati area of Pune. Coming from a family rooted in the region, Pawar began his political journey at a young age. At just 24, he was elected as the president of the State Youth Congress, and five years later, he joined the State Cabinet.

Pawar served as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a total of seven years during his 32 years in active politics. An advocate of economic liberalism, Pawar believes that large-scale investments leading to rapid economic development and employment generation are the key drivers of a nation’s global power and influence.