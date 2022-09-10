Sharad Pawar unanimously re-elected as NCP president for 4 years

Sharad Pawar was re-elected the president of Nationalist Congress Party or NCP on Saturday. The 81-year-old leader will be party chief for another four years, the decision was announced at the party's national executive meeting in Delhi.

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) conducted its eighth national convention in Delhi today to send a message of opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP.