Sharad Pawar unlikely to withdraw resignation, panel to decide new party chief today

NCP Maharashtra president Jayant Patil, who turned emotional after Sharad Pawar announced his resignation on Thursday said that he tried to convince Pawar to withdraw the decision but the latter seems to have “made up his mind. “I spent three hours with Sharad Pawar ji at his residence yesterday. I tried to convince him to withdraw his decision. But it seemed like he has made up his mind, ” said Patil. Meanwhile, the 18-member committee formed by Pawar to name the new national president of the party will meet today. The committee members include Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule, his nephew Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel, and Chhagan Bhujbal, among others, according to the news agency PTI.

Patil said, “Several people have joined NCP because Sharad Pawar was the chief of the party. Not just Maharashtra but from other parts of the country people have joined the party just because of him”.He further also said that he has explained all this to Sharad Pawar and has requested to withdraw his decision. “We have explained all this to Sharad Pawar. Everyone is requesting Pawar Saheb (Sharad Pawar) to withdraw his decision,” added Patil.Moments after NCP chief Sharad Pawar announced his resignation from the party president’s post on Tuesday, his nephew Ajit Pawar supported the former’s decision saying that the next party chief will work under Sharad Pawar.“Pawar Saheb will always be the head of the NCP family. Whoever will be the new President will work only under Pawar Saheb’s guidance,” Ajit Pawar told the party cadre who were protesting against Sharad Pawar’s decision urging him to withdraw.Sharad Pawar on Tuesday, while announcing his resignation, said that he has decided to step down as the president of the NCP after helming it for 24 years and stated that he will not contest any more elections.