Sharad Pawar vs Ajit Pawar: Sharad Pawar Urges Supreme Court for Urgent Hearing on NCP Faction Recognition Dispute

Sharad Pawar sought an urgent hearing before the Supreme Court on Friday, February 16, regarding the plea against the Election Commission of India's order officially recognising Ajit Pawar's faction as the ‘real’ Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has also upheld the same decision.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi emphasised the urgency of the matter, stating that due to the poll panel's order, Sharad Pawar is likely to face pressure from Ajit Pawar's faction. A bench led by the Chief Justice of India assured that they would consider the urgent listing of the case. The Sharad Pawar group has requested a stay on the Election Commission's decision, urging for an expedited hearing. Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi brought attention to the case, prompting the Supreme Court to schedule a hearing date soon. A hearing is anticipated to take place next week.

Singhvi, representing the Sharad Pawar group, emphasized the need for an early hearing, citing the potential repercussions from Ajit Pawar's group led by Anil Patil. The court also assured an expedited process. The exact hearing date will likely be determined by this evening. Thus far, no petition has been filed against the verdict issued by Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, though one may be submitted soon.

Additionally, Ajit Pawar's group intends to file a caveat regarding the decision made by the legislatures in the MLA disqualification case, both in the High Court and the Supreme Court.

Following the Nationalist Congress Party's decision to appeal to the Supreme Court against the legislature's ruling, the party has maintained a cautious stance. After the legislature disqualified MLAs from both factions in the MLA disqualification case, the Sharad Pawar group resolved to seek recourse in the Supreme Court.