Shehnaaz Gill's video of playing with pigeons on the beach leaves netizens happy

On Friday, actor and singer Shehnaaz Gill shared a happy video of herself chasing pigeons on the beach.

In the video, Shehnaaz can be seen running on the beach as her activity makes pigeons perching on the beach fly. After repeatedly doing this, she turned towards the camera said, "thak gayi."

"Wish I could fly away too," she captioned the clip.

Seeing Shehnaaz in jovial mood made her fans extremely happy.

"May you always smile like this," a social media user commented.

"You are flying cutie...you are flying so high. God bless you, " another one wrote.

Shehnaaz had maintained a low profile after the death of her close friend Sidharth Shukla last year. She recently started making public appearances.

( With inputs from ANI )

