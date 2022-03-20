Shibani Dandekar posts adorable picture with pet dog 'Tyson Akhtar'

Actor Shibani Dandekar's recent Instagram post is proof of fact that Sundays are made for relaxing and chilling with your family members.

Taking to social media, Shibani shared an adorable picture with her pet dog 'Tyson Akhtar'.

In the picture, she was seen lying on a bed cuddling with Tyson.

"Never known a love like this....Tyson Akhtar #dogmom," she captioned the post.

Shibani and Tyson's adorable moment has garnered several likes and comments from social media users.

"So cute," a netizen commented.

"Awwwwww....cutessssttt," another one wrote.

Shibani's husband and actor Farhan Akhtar welcomed Tyson in March 2020, and since then, Tyson has taken over the couple's Instagram profile, literally.

