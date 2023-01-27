Shinde and Fadnavis to be part of PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha program

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde arrived at a school in Thane and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis arrived at a school in Nagpur ahead of Pariksha Pe Charcha. Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where PM Modi interacts with students appearing in the forthcoming board examinations. The prime minister also gives replies to students’ queries related to exam stress and other issues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, teachers, and parents in the 'Pariksha Par Charcha' event today. The event will start at 11.00 am. The program will be held at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi and will be streamed live on various platforms, including the official website of the Prime Minister's Office and the official YouTube channel of the Press Information Bureau. During the program, the Prime Minister will answer questions from students, teachers, and parents on how to deal with exam stress and other related issues.