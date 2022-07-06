Shinde and Fadnavis's connection is very strong: Bachchu Kadu

MLA Bachchu Kadu has expressed confidence that the new government will do a good job in the future. Bachchu Kadu praised the Shinde government and also explained the reason behind joining the Shinde group. "The constituency was not getting funding from the NCP. After all, while working for the people, even if you are a minister, your constituency is important to you. Uddhav Thackeray was supported through Eknath Shinde," said Bachchu Kadu.

"Shinde and Fadnavis have a stronger connection than Favicol. It is the job of the opposition to say that the government will collapse. It does not need much attention," said Bachchu Kadu.



Has there been any discussion with the Chief Minister about which ministerial post will be given in the Shinde government? question asked by media to Kadu, replying to this he said that development in the constituency is more important than the ministerial post. Also, the subject of disability is important to me. It doesn't matter who gets which ministry. Bachchu Kadu expressed his wish that if a separate department for the disabled is given to me, then I can do a good job for it.

"There is nothing to pay attention to who is calling Eknath Shinde. Because he will not feel bad for calling him a rickshaw puller etc. Shinde is a man who loves but without keeping. We are also farmers, we feel like milk. What is wrong with saying milk now? No work is bad. You are representing the common people and it is more important for the people to feel that this government belongs to the common people, "said Bachchu Kadu.