Shinde attempts to corner Thackeray group, issues 'Whip'

Mumbai, Feb 27 Attempting to corner the Shiv Sena (UBT) group of MLAs sitting in the Opposition benches the ruling Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has issued a Whip to all the party legislators to remain present during the month-long Budget Session of Maharashtra Legislature which started here on Monday.

Shiv Sena's Chief Whip Bharat Gogawale issued the Whip for his party's 40 MLAs and the remaining 16 belonging to Sena (UBT), in the Legislative Assembly.

"We have issued a Whip to all the MLAs to be present full time in the House during the session, failing which they can face action," said Gogawale.

The Sena (UBT) MLAs were unfazed and their senior leaders like Bhaskar Jadhav and Sunil Prabhu said they had not received any Whip from Gogawale.

"We are not worried or frightened of the Whip... when we were not scared at the manner in which Thackeray's chair (as CM) was snatched away after they (Shinde faction) joined forces with the BJP, why should we feel bothered about this Whip. They are free to issue whatever they want, we shall not follow the Whip," the duo declared.

The Thackeray group's 16 MLAs sat in the Opposition benches along with the other major parties like Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, etc on the first day of the Budget Session 2023-2024.

However, in the Legislative Council, all the 12 MLCs are with Sena (UBT), including Thackeray, who was not present on the first day on Monday.

The development came 10 days after the Election Commission allotted the 'original' Shiv Sena name and its 'Bow-and-Arrow' symbol to the Shinde group - which the Thackeray faction has challenged in the Supreme Court.

The apex court is also hearing the disqualification proceedings against 16 MLAs, including Shinde, along with the issue of the party split.

Last week, the Speaker Rahul Narwekar told the media that as far as he is concerned, there are 56 MLAs of the Shiv Sena and he is guided by the 10th Schedule of the Constitution.

The 10th Schedule concerns the Anti-Defection Law, which was inserted by the 52nd Amendment (1985) and the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly rules.

In a strong reaction outside, Sena (UBT)'s MP and Chief Spokesperson warned that the Shiv Sena Whip would be a contempt of the court, and other leaders also criticised the move.

Nevertheless, Industry Minister Uday Samant defended Gogawale, saying that the Shiv Sena issued a Whip to ensure the presence of all MLAs and not for taking action against anyone, adding that they would not do anything violating the SC orders.

