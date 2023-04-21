Shinde faction leader accuses Sanjay Raut of causing rift in Shiv Sena

In the past two days, there has been a heated verbal exchange between Sanjay Raut, the leader of the Thackeray group, and Ajit Pawar, the Leader of the Opposition. This has created a tense atmosphere within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, with indications that not everything is going smoothly.

Ajit Pawar publicly criticized Raut for his comments in the newspaper Saamana. In response, Raut defended himself by citing the elder Pawar. This controversy has now sparked a response from the Shinde group.

Sanjay Shirsat, an MLA from the Shinde group, has claimed that Sanjay Raut intentionally caused a rift in the Shiv Sena on the instructions of Sharad Pawar, with the aim of preventing the current alliance. Shirsat also expressed doubt about the sustainability of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), indicating that the political faction may be in danger of collapse.

Shirsat claimed that Jitendra Awhad had considerable power and influence during the Maha Vikas Aghadi's tenure in power. Awhad had led a protest during Ajit Pawar's swearing-in ceremony and is believed to be closer to Sharad Pawar than Ajit Pawar.

According to Shirsat, Ajit Pawar will not have a seat on the stage during the upcoming rally on the 1st. He also claimed that Maha Vikas Aghadi had made a mistake in the past and that Uddhav Thackeray may now recognize this error. Shirsat further stated that they should have known that they were right all along.