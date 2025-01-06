Shinde Faction MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Stirs Controversy In Buldhana; Calls Maharashtra Voters Prostitutes (Watch Video)

MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has sparked outrage with his inflammatory comments about voters in Buldhana. While addressing a public gathering, he accused them of selling their votes for “2-5 thousand rupees, alcohol, and meat.” Gaikwad then made an offensive comparison, stating, “Even prostitutes are better than them.”The shocking remark was part of a speech where Gaikwad vented frustration over voters’ alleged behavior during elections.

Maharashtra: While addressing a public gathering in Buldhana, MLA Sanjay Gaikwad says, "The voters here were sold for 2-5 thousand rupees, alcohol, and meat. Even a prostitute is better than that" pic.twitter.com/xyexdhQnbY — IANS (@ians_india) January 6, 2025

The video of his statement has since gone viral, drawing sharp criticism from all quarters. Defending his track record, Gaikwad added, “If I had lost the election, would the projects have been completed? I challenge you; not a single stone would have been laid. Today, I’ve done work worth ₹24 crores for Jaipur village alone. The development statistics I am citing will leave you stunned.” The MLA’s comments have reignited debates about the disconnect between politicians’ pre-election promises and their post-election behavior, leaving many baffled.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut called out Gaikwad for his remarks on Maharashtra voters. Gaikwad is not new to controversies last year Gaikwad sparked controvery over his statement on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The Sena MLA announced reward of ₹11 lakh to anyone who will “chop off the tongue” of Rahul Gandhi over his statements on reservation in the US. Gaikwad alleged that Rahul Gandhi’s words had indicated that he wanted to end reservations for Dalit, tribal and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities. The BJP, Shiv Sena's ally in Maharashtra, was quick to distance from Gaikwad's statement. Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekar Bawankule said, "I will not support or endorse Gaikwad's comments. However, we cannot forget that the first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had opposed reservations saying it would affect progress."