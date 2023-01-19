Shinde-Fadnavis 'Jodi' Will Make Your Dreams Come True, Says PM Modi on Mumbai Visit

Lauding development in Mumbai, PM Modi said that the ‘jodi’ of CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis would make the dreams of Mumbai’s citizens come true. The PM was addressing a public rally at the MMRDA grounds in Mumbai’s BKC.

Modi said that while the world is reeling under economic crisis, India is providing subsidies. “Double Engine government is committed to giving better amenities to poorest of the poor. Therefore, even railway stations are being developed on the lines of airport. CSMT, which is one the oldest railway stations, is being redeveloped. We are pushing for multi model connectivity,” he said. He was speaking from the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, where he inaugurated two new Mumbai Metro lines and various projects, including road concretisation, sewage treatment plants and PM Svanidhi scheme, among others.

PM Modi also launched MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown at the entry gates of metro stations and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI."The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in metro corridors and can be extended to other modes of mass public transit including local trains and buses as well. Commuters will not need to carry multiple cards or cash; the NCMC card will enable quick, contactless, digital transactions, thereby easing the process with a seamless experience," PMO said in a statement.