Shinde govt gives order to withdraw cases against pro-quota agitators

One day following Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's conclusion of his indefinite fast in support of Maratha quota, Maharashtra Industries Minister Uday Samant stated on Friday that the government led by Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra is dedicated to ensuring reservation for the Maratha community. He further said that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given instructions to withdraw cases against pro-quota agitators.

According to a report of a Midday, On Manoj Jarange Patil's demand to withdraw the agitation cases against the youth of Maratha community, CM Eknath Shinde has given instructions that the first agitation cases will be withdrawn in the next 15 days and all the remaining cases will be withdrawn within a month.

Uday Samant further stated that the Manoj Jarange Patil has also demanded that compensation should be given to the farmers who have suffered losses. Around 441 farmers will be given full compensation. The government has recorded demands of Manoj Jarange Patil in written form and started required work.