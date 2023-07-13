Shinde govt had offered Rs 39,000 crore incentives to Vedanta-Foxconn: Uday Samant

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 13, 2023 12:16 PM 2023-07-13T12:16:51+5:30 2023-07-13T12:17:36+5:30

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant said Eknath Shinde-led government had offered Rs 39,000 crore incentives to Vedanta-Foxconn for its semiconductor ...

Shinde govt had offered Rs 39,000 crore incentives to Vedanta-Foxconn: Uday Samant | Shinde govt had offered Rs 39,000 crore incentives to Vedanta-Foxconn: Uday Samant

Shinde govt had offered Rs 39,000 crore incentives to Vedanta-Foxconn: Uday Samant

Next

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant said Eknath Shinde-led government had offered Rs 39,000 crore incentives to Vedanta-Foxconn for its semiconductor manufacturing project, which was Rs 10,000 crore more than what bordering Gujarat provided.

Speaking at a press conference held here, he added that the government has kept 2,000 acres available in case Foxconn or another semiconductor company wants to build a plant in Maharashtra. Vedanta-Foxconn decided to move their planned semiconductor plant from Maharashtra to Gujarat in September of last year, which sparked a political blame-game between the Shinde administration and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Two days back, Taiwan’s Foxconn announced that it has withdrawn from a USD 19.5 billion semiconductor joint venture with mining baron Anil Agarwal’s Vedanta Ltd as the venture struggled to get a technology partner to make chips that are used in mobile phones to refrigerators and cars.

Agarwal’s metals-to-oil conglomerate responded saying it was fully committed to its semiconductor fab project and we have lined up other partners to set up India’s first foundry.

To a query on Foxconn’s move, Samant said, You will be surprised to know that the Gujarat government had offered Rs 29,000 crore incentives to Foxconn-Vedanta (to set up the project). Today I am saying this on record that we had offered Rs 39,000 crore incentives (to the company), a difference of Rs 10,000 crore as compared to what was offered by Gujarat. CM Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had taken this initiative, he said.

Open in app
Tags : Maharashtra News Uday samant Vedanta Foxconn Shinde Government