Shinde-led govt enjoys majority support in assembly: Rahul Narwekar

On Monday, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar stated that the government led by Eknath Shinde is stable and holds majority support in the Lower House of the state legislature. He affirmed that he would make a decision on disqualification petitions filed by rival Shiv Sena factions within the time frame set by the Supreme Court.

Talking to the media in Sindhudurg district, around 500km from Mumbai, he slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for making statements questioning stability of the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) government, saying it has the magic number on its side.

Asked by reporters about Raut’s consistent claim that the ruling coalition is unstable, Narwekar said, A government falls only when it fails the number game in the legislative assembly and not because of comments made outside in public. The state government has the magic number (support of 145-plus MLAs). People should not make such comments. The Maharashtra assembly has a strength of 288 and support of at least 145 MLAs is required by a party or coalition to form a government.

Replying to questions on adjudication of the disqualification pleas pending before him, the speaker stated, I am planning to complete the hearings and take a decision within the time frame given by the Supreme Court. I am taking care not to affect the principles of natural justice. I will decide on the disqualification of (Shiv Sena) MLAs at an appropriate time. The Supreme Court has directed the assembly speaker to decide the cross-petitions filed by the rival factions of the Shiv Sena seeking disqualification of each other’s MLAs on or before December 31.