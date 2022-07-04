Shinde says that he destroyed sixteen ladies' (dance) bars

After winining the floor test, CM Eknath Shinde while giving his speech in the state Assembly, said that he destroyed sixteen ladies' (dance) bars, "I am the one who has vandalized 16 ladies bars. 100 cases are registered against me. I ensure that the ladies bars are shut."

Earlier he said "At one hand you sent people to meet me and have a dialogue (after revolt), but on the other hand abused me and pelted stones at my house. They used several derogatory language against us and the women. They compared us with animals, abused us and called us living corpse."

Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 164 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.