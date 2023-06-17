Shinde, Uddhav factions to celebrate Shiv Sena Foundation Day on June 19

Both the Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions are preparing to host events at different locations in Mumbai to commemorate the Shiv Sena's founding on June 19. These events are likely to be marked by verbal scuffles to determine who is the true inheritor of the late founder Bal Thackeray's mantle.

After Shinde rebelled against then-chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in June of last year, the Shiv Sena broke apart, and the former was later given the party name and the "bow and arrow" symbol. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) was the name given to the Thackeray faction.

It will be the first time the foundation day of the Shiv Sena will be celebrated since the split last year. While the Shinde-led Shiv Sena will organise its event at NESCO ground in Goregaon in northwest Mumbai, the Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold its event in Shanmukhanand Hall at Sion in central Mumbai.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut asserted the Uddhav Thackeray-led group was the real Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, who is also the son of Chief minister Eknath Shinde, said party workers from across the state will gather at the foundation day event. Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana said Thackeray will also address his supporters in Worli, which is the Assembly seat of his son and former state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray.