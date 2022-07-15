Shiv Sainiks will not have to face false cases: Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: "Who has thought about how Shiv Sainik lived, behaved and walked for the last two and a half years? Now we have a government. Shiv Sainiks will not be treated unfairly. Shiv Sainiks will not have to face false cases" Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given an implicit warning that if any such example comes to your notice, the concerned officer will not be present at the place.

He was speaking at a gathering of Shiv Sainiks. On this occasion, Chief Minister Shinde said that the life of common people should change. "We have to work in such a way that everyone should feel that this government is mine. After all, we are the soldiers of Shiv Sainik Balasaheb. We used to do what Balasaheb used to say, what Dighe Saheb used to say. We are the guardians of this tradition. Let those who do tingling do it," he said.