Shiv Sena celebrates with special aarti after Rajya Sabha passes women reservation bill

Rajya Sabha on Thursday cleared the landmark bill to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women. This decision followed a comprehensive debate among MPs from various political parties. In a unique celebration of this occasion, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's official residence, Varsha, marked the event differently. The Women's Alliance of Shiv Sena expressed their gratitude by conducting a special aarti in honor of Ganpati Bappa.

A total of 100 women office bearers from Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi participated in this aarti. Chief Minister Shinde extended his thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, recognizing their 'special efforts' in making this milestone possible.Among those present during this occasion were Vrushali Srikant Shinde, the daughter-in-law of the Chief Minister, Sheetal Mhatre, Shiv Sena Spokesperson, Meenakshi Shinde from Thane District Mahila Aghadi Sanghatika, Vikas Repale, a former corporator, and over a hundred women office bearers from Shiv Sena hailing from Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai.