Shiv Sena Dasara Melava 2024: 'No Difference Between Shiv Sena UBT and AIMIM', Says Eknath Shinde at Rally in Mumbai

On Saturday, October 12, 2024, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) are conducting their respective Dasara rallies in Mumbai, showcasing their strength and engaging in mutual attacks ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls. Last year, Shinde's faction opted out of the Dasara rally at Dadar’s Shivaji Park, allowing Thackeray's UBT to hold its event there.

There is no difference between Shiv Sena (UBT) and AIMIM: Maharashtra CM at Dussehra rally in Mumbai — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 12, 2024

Addressing the Shiv Sena's Dussehra rally in Mumbai, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said, There is no difference between Shiv Sena (UBT) and AIMIM. He further stated that the Shiv Sena's victory in winning 7 seats in the direct contest against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) in the Lok Sabha polls demonstrates that they are the true Shiv Sena.

Addressing the issue of development, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde claimed that the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, had halted various developmental projects, including the Dharavi redevelopment initiative.