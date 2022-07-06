Shiv Sena Deepali Sayed Tweets over Eknath Shinde and BJP

BJP and Shiv Sena's Shinde faction have come to power together in the state. Devendra Fadnavis had stated that he would not participate. A few hours later, the BJP central leadership decided to change Fadnavis' decision and include him in the cabinet, and now Deepali Sayed has responded to this situation.

Taking her Twitter Sayed said, "The BJP is not our enemy and we are not happy to speak against him. But the talkers will be forgiven. But Kirit Somaiya and two other BJP spokespersons have criticized Uddhav Saheb and Shiv Sena as Shiv Sena MLAs. All I have to say to them is that our Shiv Sena is still alive today. "



She further said, "Some say Uddhav Saheb won, some say Reverend Shindesaheb won. Shiv Sainik lost in all these incidents."