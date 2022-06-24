Shiv Sena demands cancellation of four more MLAs

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Thursday demanded the cancellation of the assembly membership of 12 rebel MLAs. As these members were not present at the meeting convened by Shiv Sena. After this, Shiv Sena has demanded to cancel the assembly membership of four more MLAs today. Shiv Sena has also demanded disciplinary action against MLAs Sada Sarvankar, Prakash Abitkar, Sanjay Raimulkar and Ramesh Bornare.

Sada Sarvankar is an MLA from Mahim constituency in Mumbai. He was seen speaking against Eknath Shinde two days ago. Later he went to Eknath Shinde's group and got it. Prakash Abitkar is an MLA from Kolhapur's Radhanagari constituency. Sanjay Raimulkar has been elected from Shiv Sena from Mehkar Assembly constituency in Buldhana, while Ramesh Bornare is MLA from Vaijapur constituency in Aurangabad.

Meanwhile, the revolt by Eknath Shinde has caused a stir in the politics of the state, including the Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde has formed a large group of more than 40 MLAs with Shiv Sena. Therefore, there are signs that the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state is becoming unstable. As a result, Shiv Sena is taking action against the rebel MLAs. Yesterday, Shiv Sena had sent a letter to Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Jirwal asking him to cancel the assembly membership of 12 MLAs. Shiv Sena has also demanded the cancellation of the membership of Sada Sarvankar, Prakash Abitkar, Sanjay Raimulkar, and Ramesh Bornare.

MLAs demanding cancellation of membership from Shiv Sena.

1) Eknath Shinde, 2) Abdul Sattar, 3) Sandipan Bhumare, 4) Prakash Surve, 5) Tanaji Sawant, 6) Mahesh Shinde, 7) Anil Babar, 8) Yamini Jadhav, 9) Sanjay Shirsat, 10) Bharat Gogavale, 11) Balaji Kinikar, 12) Lata Sonawane, 13) Sada Sarvankar, 14) Prakash Abitkar, 15) Sanjay Raymulkar, 16) Ramesh Bornare.

Shiv Sena MLA with Eknath Shinde

1) Eknath Shinde 2) Anil Babar 3) Shambhuraje Desai 4) Mahesh Shinde 5) Shahaji Patil 6) Mahendra Thorve, 7) Bharat Gogavale 8) Mahendra Dalvi, 9) Prakash Abitkar 10) Dr. Balaji Kinikar 11) Gyanraj Chowgule 12) Pvt. Ramesh Bornare 13) Tanaji Sawant 14) Sandipan Bhumare 15) Abdul Sattar 16) Prakash Surve 17) Balaji Kalyankar 18) Sanjay Shirsath 19) Pradip Jaiswal 20) Sanjay Raymulkar 21) Sanjay Gaikwad 22) Vishwanath Bhoir 23) Shantaram More 24) Srinivas Vanaga 25) Kishore Patil 26) Suhas Kande 27) Chimanrao Patil 28) Lata Sonawane 29) Pratap Saranaik 30) Yamini Jadhav 31) Yogesh Kadam 32) Gulabrao Patil 33) Mangesh Kudalkar 34) Sada Sarvankar 35) Deepak Kesarkar 36) Dada Bhuse 37) Sanjay Rathore.

Independent and small party MLAs

1) Bachchu Kadu 2) Rajkumar Patel 3) Rajendra Yadravkar 4) Chandrakant Patil 5) Narendra Bhondekar 6) Manjula Gavit