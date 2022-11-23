Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray to meet Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav today

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray to meet Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Patna.Aaditya will be accompanied by Rajya Sabha MPs Anil Desai, Priyanka Chaturvedi and other leaders of the party, the Shiv Sena.

Aaditya, the sitting MLA from Worli in Mumbai, had served as the tourism and environment minister in the erstwhile MVA government headed by his father.

The Bihar government is headed by Nitish Kumar of Janata Dal (United) who ended his alliance with BJP in August and joined hands with the Grand Alliance or ‘Mahagathbandhan’ comprising RJD, Congress, and Left parties.