Shiv Sena leader Sachin Ahir says Aaditya Thackeray could take part in Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra

Aaditya Thackeray could participate in the Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, which is slated to enter Maharashtra on Monday midnight, a leader from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction said.

According to a report of PTI, Sena leader Sachin Ahir said the Thackeray scion is touring Marathwada and the yatra would also be passing through the region.

The possibility of Aaditya Thackeray attending the Bharat Jodo Yatra cannot be ruled out. The decision will be taken after discussions with the party chief (Uddhav Thackeray). Coincidentally, he is also touring the region (Marathwada) and attempts are being made to see if it (his visit) can coincide with the rally, Ahir said.

The idea behind Bharat Jodo Yatra is to bring everyone together and knowingly or unknowingly, people from every section of the society are supporting it. This is to be welcomed if they are coming to Maharashtra, the Sena MLC said.