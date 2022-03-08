Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut attacks BJP and ED over corruption

Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut will hold a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan at 4 pm today. Before today's press conference, Sanjay Raut, while interacting with the media representatives, has made a suggestive statement about today's press conference. Sanjay Raut has said that he will expose the corruption of BJP leaders who are accusing the Mahavikas Aghadi government. Therefore, it will be important to see exactly which BJP leaders Raut is going to expose.

Sanjay Raut had earlier said that he would hold a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan in the first week of March to expose the ED scam. Accordingly, Raut tweeted yesterday that he would hold a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan on Tuesday at 4 pm. "I have written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the corruption of the Central Investigation Agency (CIA). The letter will be unveiled today," said Sanjay Raut.

Earlier, Raut had held a press conference at Shiv Sena Bhavan on February 15 at 4 pm and made serious allegations against BJP and other central bodies. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya were his targets at Sanjay Raut's press conference. Also, whenever Sanjay Raut spoke to the media after the press conference, he targeted Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya. Sanjay Raut has repeatedly claimed that the father and son will soon go to jail.