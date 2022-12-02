Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticizes BJP for maintaining silence over remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for maintaining silence over alleged objectionable remarks made against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by some public figures and warned these insults to the Maratha warrior king will be avenged.

Raut said while the BJP is sensitive to comments perceived as insulting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party remains quiet when it comes to remarks made against the 17th century Maratha warrior king, a revered figure in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and state Tourism Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha faced criticism for their recent remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which were deemed as offensive.

Talking to reporters here, Raut also attacked the Eknath Shinde-led government over the festering Karnataka-Maharashtra border row and said the chief minister of Karnataka “spits” on the face of the current dispensation, but the state government has no self-respect.

They (the government) should drown themselves in the water released by Karnataka. Maharashtra has never faced such an attack in the last 50-55 years. The CM of a neighbouring state is challenging you Where is your self-respect? The chief minister of Karnataka spits on the face of the government, Raut said.