Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says, Rahul's Savarkar comments may trigger rift in MVA

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment against Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar could cause rift in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

There can be a rift in the MVA because of his statement because of us Veer Savarkar is a respected and venerated figure, Raut said.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi's comments on Veer Savarkar, Sanjay Raut said, The Shiv Sena won't tolerate such remarks against Savarkar or his defamation. The issue ends there. Rahul Gandhi got the maximum response for his Yatra in Maharashtra and is getting good response all over the country. The Bharat Jodo Yatra is about inflation, unemployment and threat to democracy, crime against women and how the country is heading towards dictatorship. So there was no need to bring up the issue of Savarkar. Not just the Shiv Sena, but Maharashtra Congress leaders are also embarrassed. Rahul Gandhi must look at future and create history and not rake up history.



