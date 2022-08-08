Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut sent to judicial custody till Aug 22

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who was in ED custody in the Patra Chawl case, has now been sent to judicial custody till August 22. Sanjay Raut was arrested by the ED late at night on July 31 in the alleged Patra Chawl Scam Case. Raut was in ED custody since then. Sanjay Raut was again produced in the court as the ED custody which the court ordered Raut for the second time is ending today. Like Raut, his wife Varsha Raut is also caught in the ED investigation round. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut's lawyers again demanded bail today. Last time, the ED had asked for the extension of Raut's custody as they wanted to investigate the transactions that took place through the account of Sanjay Raut's wife.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is in ED custody in the Patra Chawl case, has been sent to judicial custody till August 22. After the end of ED custody, he was produced in the court today. There the ED did not seek their custody, so they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Raut will now be sent to Arthur Road Jail. The court has allowed Sanjay Raut to provide home food and medicine in Arthur Road Jail. Sanjay Raut was arrested on July 31 midnight in the alleged mail scam case. After that, he was being interrogated in ED custody for the last 8 days. Meanwhile, his wife Varsha Raut was also questioned by the ED in the mail and money laundering case.