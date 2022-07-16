Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray appeals to party workers & Yuva Sena to help flood affected people

Former Environment Minister Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray has ordered Shiv Sainiks and Yuva Sena to work to overcome the crisis caused by heavy rains in the state. On one hand, the split of 40 MLAs in Shiv Sena has created a challenging situation for the party. Aaditya Thackeray has launched Nishta Yatra to generate new energy among Shiv Sainiks. Aditya Thackeray will visit 236 branches of Shiv Sena in the state. While this is going on on one side, on the other side, the citizens are in trouble due to the flood situation due to heavy rains in the state. In this background, Aditya Thackeray has appealed to the Yuva Sena. All common people are looking at us with faith.

Aditya Thackeray has said,"Irrespective of the current political situation, reach out whatever help you can to the flood affected areas, do the relief work...all the common people are still looking to us with hope... "this is the time" to justify the people's trust."

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray resigned after 40 MLAs revolted. After resigning late on June 29, Uddhav Thackeray has focused on Shiv Sena's organizational work. Uddhav Thackeray is holding meetings at Matoshree and Shiv Sena Bhavan. On this occasion, an attempt is being made to communicate with the Shiv Sainiks from every corner of the state. On the other hand, action is being taken against the leaders who accompanied Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.