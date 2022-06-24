Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande joins Eknath Shinde faction on Friday

Shiv Sena MLA from Chandivali, Dilip Mama Lande, on Friday joined the Eknath Shinde faction. On the same day Lande was sent to Guwahati after he joined the rebel camp.



After the revolt of Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde, there has been a big earthquake in the politics of the state. The differences between Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde have now been exposed to the entire state. Uddhav Thackeray made an emotional appeal and appealed to the MLAs who had left Guwahati to come back. However, no one returned. Eknath Shinde is also adamant on his role. Now it is known that Thackeray and Shinde are preparing for a legal battle. In all these circumstances, we got to see an example of how close and affectionate Eknath Shinde is with the activists.