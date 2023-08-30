Shiv Sena MLA Santosh Bangar booked for wielding sword during Kawad procession in Hingoli

Kalamnuri police booked Eknath Shinde led Shiv SenaMLA Santosh Bangar for brandishing a sword during the Kawad procession held in Hingoli on Monday.

For the last five years, Bangar has organized the Kawad Yatra from Kalamnuri to the Lord Mahadev temple in Hingoli. As the procession commenced its journey from the Kankaleshwar temple, Bangar, riding in a vehicle, began chanting slogans with a sword in his hand. The police filed a case against him for displaying the sword openly in public, following a complaint by Constable Satish Shelke. Additionally, the DJ operator was also charged for playing loud music.