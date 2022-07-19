Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant slams Ramdas Kadam

Mumbai- Party chief Uddhav Thackeray should introspect after former minister and Shiv Sena leader Ramdas Kadam resigned as leader. "The day when this Mahavikas Aghadi was being formed. At the same time I was opposed. But I was not heard. Spent 52 years of his life for Shiv Sena. Uddhav Thackeray ordered me not to speak in the media by calling the same Ramdas Kadam on Matoshree. I believed it. For the past three years, I have been keeping my mouth shut and bearing the brunt of the bookies. Yet today you set out to oust me. I still feel pain about this. I have a lot to talk about. But I'm not talking. Because if I speak, there will be an earthquake" Ramdas Kadam said.



After Ramdas Kamad's allegation, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant has also responded. "Ramdas Kadam should introspect himself. Since Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as the Chief Minister, Ramdas Kadam has not moved on Matoshree even once in two and a half years" he said.

"Today the party is in trouble. What did the Shiv Sena chief not give you? You fell in assembly elections, people defeated you. After that you insisted on rehabilitation to Uddhav Thackeray. During this period, Ramdas Kadam's relationship with NCP began" he said.

"Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has felt the disregard from the party. It is affecting my family and mind too. That's why I'm not eating well, I haven't even slept peacefully for the past month. Ramdas Kadam expressed his grief to the media today that he wakes up suddenly at 2-3 am in the middle of the night. I have not climbed the steps of Matoshree in the past three years" Kadam said.