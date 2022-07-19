Shiv Sena MP for 15 years, but one post expelled me: Adhalrao Patil

Pune - Shiv Sena deputy leader former MP Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil has joined Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's group and has been elected as deputy leader. Responding to this Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil said he will try to the growth of the party. Later, Patil addressed a gathering of workers today and explained his stand. Also, he expressed grief that I have been an MP for the last 15 years and was expelled from the party just because of a Facebook post.

The role of Shiv Sena's three-time MP Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil has now become clear. He has entered the group of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. After the election of Eknath Shinde as the chief minister, Shivajirao Adhalarao Patil congratulated him throughout the society. At that time Shivajirao, Adhalarao Patil was expelled from Shiv Sena accusing him of doing anti-party activities. However, after some time Shiv Sena withdrew the action saying that this was an oversight. Since then (Adhalarao Patil was displeased. There was a discussion about whether he would stay in the Shiv Sena or join the Shinde group.



He also sent a message to the activists that an urgent meeting of all Shiv Sena office bearers and Shiv Sainiks in Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency has been organized tomorrow on Tuesday 19th July at 10 am at Shivneri Niwas, Landewadi, Ambegaon in the presence of myself and Shiv Sena District Chief Junnar Legislative Assembly MLA Sharad Sonwane. Then this morning he expressed his grief while interacting with the activists.

"Eknath Shinde knew our problems, he is aware of the problems that arise while getting elected. However, I was an MP in this district for the last 15 years. I am fighting for Shiv Sainik here but I was expelled from the party because of a post, Adharao Patil expressed his pain. Also, the next day I got a call from Uddhav Thackeray. Then you come back" he said.