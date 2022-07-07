Shiv Sena MP Rajendra Gavit request Uddhav Thackeray to support Draupadi Murmu in Presidential elections

Mumbai: After Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister, political developments are gaining momentum in the state. While the political struggle is on in the state, on the other hand, the Presidential Election 2022 is in full swing. The NDA has fielded Draupadi Murmu as its tribal leader for the July 18 presidential election. After Rahul Shewale, another MP is said to have requested Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to support Draupadi Murmu.

Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction has also declared support for Draupadi Murmu. After this announcement of Shinde group, it is being said that unrest has arisen in Shiv Sena party chief Uddhav Thackeray's group. Opposition has fielded Yashwant Sinha in this election. In such a scenario, there is confusion as to whether the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, which is part of the Maharashtra government along with the Congress and the NCP, will support Yashwant Sinha or Draupadi Murmu. After MP Rahul Shewale, Rajendra Gavit has requested Uddhav Thackeray to support Draupadi Murmu.

"For the first time, a tribal woman has been nominated for the presidency, albeit politically. Uddhav Thackeray should support them with a big heart. If he is supported, the entire tribal community will welcome Uddhav Thackeray. "I am confident they will take a decision on this," said Rajendra Gavit.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale had written a letter to party president Uddhav Thackeray requesting him to declare his support for Draupadi Murmu. Just as Balasaheb Thackeray backed Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee, Rahul Shewale had said that apart from political differences, vote for Draupadi Murmu as the party's MP.