Shiv Sena UBT Announces More Candidates for Maharashtra Assembly Election

The rift within the Mahavikas Aghadi over the Versova assembly constituency has been resolved as Shiv Sena (UBT) announces an updated list of candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly polls. Sena (UBT) has decided to leave the Versova seat, with former MLA Harun Khan now fielded as the candidate for this constituency.

माननीय शिवसेना (उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे) पक्षप्रमुख मा. श्री. उद्धवसाहेब ठाकरे ह्यांच्या आदेशाने महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा निवडणूक २०२४ करिता शिवसेना (उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे पक्षाचे आणखी तीन अधिकृत उमेदवारांची यादी जाहिर करण्यात आली आहे.



१६४ वर्सोवा - हरुन खान

October 26, 2024

Negotiations continue with AAP over the Vile Parle seat. In exchange for Malabar Hill, Sena (UBT) has offered Vile Parle. Former corporator Sandeep Naik has been nominated for Malabar Hill, while Sanjay Bhalerao will contest from the Ghatkopar West seat.