Shiv Sena (UBT) Claims BJP Obsession With Congress-Mukt Bharat, but Can’t Move an Inch Without the Party

On Thursday, the Shiv Sena (UBT) asserted that the BJP's focus on achieving a Congress-mukt Bharat is evident, yet it remains reliant on its rival party to make any progress.

In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena (UBT) said the Narendra Modi government is implementing a dual policy of Congress-mukt Bharat and zero opposition party Latching on to the defeat of Congress' Rajya Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh Abhishek Manu Singhvi this week despite the party having enough numbers for his victory, the Shiv Sena UBT said ever since the Modi regime came to power, horse-trading has got official sanction.

Shiv Sena (UBT) also highlighted the recent Rajya Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, where a Samajwadi Party candidate lost to the BJP due to cross-voting. Criticizing the BJP's fixation on achieving a Congress-mukt Bharat, the Shiv Sena emphasized that the BJP relies on the Congress for progress. It pointed out that by pursuing a Congress-free India, the BJP ironically becomes a party filled with Congress members, termed as Congress yukt Bharat.

Additionally, the Shiv Sena referenced former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan and Harsh Mahajan, who secured Rajya Sabha seats on BJP tickets. They accused the BJP of making it a core strategy to induce defections from the Congress and then nominate these leaders to the Upper House.

