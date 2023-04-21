Shiv Sena (UBT) expels Balasaheb Chandore for being involved in anti-party activities

Shiv Sena (UBT) has expelled its Pune District President Balasaheb Chandore from the party for allegedly being involved in anti-party activities.

In a press statement, Shiv Sena (UBT) Secretary Vinayak Raut said, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray has expelled Zilla Pramukh of Pune District Shri. Balasaheb Chandere for anti-party activities. He has been expelled from the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party on the orders of Uddhav Thackeray.

The expelled leader is Zilla Pramukh of Pune District Balasaheb Chandere, who has been accused of indulging in anti-party activities as the ground for their expulsion.