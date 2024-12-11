Shiv Sena (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi Questions Voter Turnout Mismatch in Maharashtra Electoral Roll (Watch Video)

The debate over the EVM machine is now going on for a long time. The opposition is demanding to have ballot paper voting while the Supreme Court has rejected their plea and said that when you lose, you doubt the EVM, and when you win, there are no issues; this is not fair. On the opposition going to the SC regarding the EVMs, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has commented.

While talking to media Priyanka stated that, "There is some responsibility of the Election Commission of India, especially when the former Election Commission of India has also said the voter turnout increases and there is a mismatch observed in the numbers, there should be checking on it. Around 46 lakh people were added to the Maharashtra electoral roll. We had been seeking clarity. But now we hope that we will get that clarity from the Election Commission via the Supreme Court..."

#WATCH | Delhi: On Opposition going to the SC regarding the EVMs, Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "... There is some responsibility of the Election Commission of India, especially when the former Election Commission of India has also said the voter turnout increases… pic.twitter.com/0NFZwWGNze — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2024

Also Read: Delhi Assembly Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Dismisses Talks of Alliance With Congress, Says ‘AAP To Contest Alone’

The recent Maharashtra assembly elections have sparked controversy regarding the integrity of the voting process, particularly concerning the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has conducted a verification process that concluded there were no discrepancies between the VVPAT slips and the votes recorded in the EVMs.